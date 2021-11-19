Pakistan skipper Babar Azam talks to players during practice session in Dhaka.

DHAKA: Bangladesh has elected to bat first after winning the toss against Pakistan as the teams play the first match of a three-match T20I series in Dhaka.



Shaheen Shah Afridi, named in the 12-member squad, is not playing today.

Earlier, skipper Babar Azam had said that the team will try to continue the T20 World Cup momentum despite a changed team for the first match.

In a virtual media talk from Dhaka on the eve of the series opener, Babar said that over the years, the playing tracks in Bangladesh proved tricky.

"We will keep on changing our outfit mainly to prepare a well-balanced team for the next year’s World Cup to be held in Australia. Friday’s match will be our first on road to next year’s mega event. We are planning to use our resources accordingly to raise a competitive outfit. I will discuss all these matters with selectors in an effort to use all the resources in days to come.”

Babar said that the bench strength will be tested but not at the expense of those who have set the tempo high in the World Cup T20.

“What we want to play to our strength rather than disturbing the combination that was so impressive in the World Cup T20.

More than 12,500 cricket fans are expected to turn-up at the stadium for the series opener.

The visitors are playing their first bilateral series in Bangladesh in more than five years.

Head to head



The two sides have clashed in 12 T20Is. Pakistan have won 10 out of the matches with Bangladesh, recording both their wins at the same venue in the one-off T20I in 2015 and the 2016 Asia Cup encounter.

Records

Shoaib Malik is also the second highest run-scorer from Pakistan against Bangladesh in this format. He has 208 runs with an average of 34.66, which includes one half-century.

The opening duo of Pakistan Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are taking all records under their belt. Babar Azam has scored the fastest 2500 T20I runs in just 62 innings. He broke the World record of Virat Kohli who crossed the milestone in 68 T20I’s innings.

On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan is the highest T20I run-scorer in a calendar year. He has scored 1033 runs in 23 matches with an average of 86.08 and strike rate of 136.45. It includes a century and 10 half-centuries.

Meanwhile, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has announced the 12-member squad for the first match:

Babar Azam (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik