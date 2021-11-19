Picture: Meghan Markle drops rare photograph of Archie feeding chickens in rescue sanctuary

Meghan Markle recently shared a rare photograph of son Archie feeding rescue chickens in their personal sanctuary.
It featured Archie standing in blue jeans, a grey full-sleeved shirt, yellow rain boots and a wicker basket overlooking his chickens.
The entire sanctuary is boxed closed and showcases the two-year-old front and centre.
Meghan even shed some light on the realities of being a first child during the course of her interview.
She shared her personal epiphany with Ellen while explaining, “'Someone told H (Harry) and I that when you have one kid it's a hobby, and two children is parenting.”
“Suddenly we realised, 'oh right', everyone talks about what it's like for the second child but no-one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along. I think they have that moment of, 'oh, this is fun, oh, this is how it is now'.”
