Harry Styles introduced as Thanos' brother

Thursday November 18, 2021
Harry Styles character Eros is introduced by Marvel Studios

By Web Desk
November 18, 2021
Harry Styles' character Eros has been introduced as the brother of Thanos in  a new poster by Marvel Studios.

The poster was shared with a caption that read," Meet the Royal Prince of Titan, brother of Thanos, the Knave of Hearts, defeater of Black Roger, the great adventurer, Starfox."

The poster highlights Styles’ character Eros, who appears in the "Eternals" mid-credit sequence to visit Thena (Angelina Jolie), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), and Druig (Barry Keoghan) to offer his otherworldly assistance.