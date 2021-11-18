What Queen gifts 1500 staff members every year for Christmas

The Queen has made it tradition to give her staff a Christmas gift to all 1500 members every year.

According to the royal website, the Queen gives each member of her workforce Christmas pudding each year.

"All members of The Royal Household will receive Christmas presents from The Queen, and Her Majesty will personally hand out presents to some members of The Royal Household at Buckingham Palace and at Windsor Castle," the website read.

"Continuing the tradition from her father, King George VI and her grandfather, George V – The Queen also gives Christmas puddings to her staff.

"About 1500 Christmas puddings paid for by The Queen (through the Privy Purse) are distributed to staff throughout the Palaces, staff in the Court Post Office and Palace police.

"Each pudding is accompanied by a greeting card."