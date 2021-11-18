LA model Christy Giles found dead outside hospital, friend in critical condition

Giles was found drugged and dead outside Southern California Hospital in LA last weekend

Christy Giles, a young model from Los Angeles, was found dead on a sidewalk outside an LA hospital, with her friend’s drugged body dumped outside another, reported People.

Giles, 24, reportedly died of a suspected drug overdose after a night out in West LA that also left her friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola in critical condition.

According to Giles’ husband Jan Cilliers, video footage from outside the Southern California Hospital in Culver City, California, shows Giles being dumped there by a group of men who expertly hid their faces with bandanas.

Cilliers says the men drove off in a car that was missing its license plates.



He says he was away in San Francisco when his wife went out with her friends, including Cabrales-Arzola, and that they ended up at an apartment in West LA after meeting some men.

Cilliers also cited text messages between the two women from the fateful night, telling ABC7 that Giles had texted Cabrales-Arzola saying ‘let’s get out of here’ barely 12 hours before their bodies were found.

Cabrales-Arzola was found outside the Kaiser Permanente Hospital in West LA. Toxicology reports found heroin in her system, something Cilliers says the women wouldn't have taken voluntarily.



The LAPD has said that preliminary investigation points to a possible overdose that turned fatal.