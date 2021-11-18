Prince Charles collects holy water from River Jordan for future Royal baptisms

Prince Charles and wife Camilla stopped to collect water from the River Jordan on a royal visit

Prince Charles and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall stopped to collect water from the River Jordan on their royal visit to Jordan, reported The Daily Mail.

The royal couple, who landed in Jordan on November 16 for a royal tour that had been postponed in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, visited the al-Maghtas on the Jordan river on their first day.

The site holds special distinction for Christians as being the spot where John the Baptist baptized Jesus.

The Princes of Wales and his wife not only dipped their fingers in the holy water but also collected several bottles of it to take home for future christenings of royal babies.

The director-general of the site, Rustom Mkhjian told The Telegraph, “It is pure water blessed from the spot where Jesus was baptized. It is holy and blessed from this particular spot in the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan."

He also confirmed to The Daily Mail that it would be used for future baptisms in the royal family.

All royal babies are baptized with water from the River Jordan in a silver-gilt Lily Font, following centuries old royal tradition.



