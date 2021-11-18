Gigi Hadid debuts new hair following Zayn Malik split

Hadid debuted new fiery bangs in an Instagram post on Tuesday, weeks after breaking up with Malik

Gigi Hadid is seemingly dealing with possible heartbreak following her split from Zayn Malik the old-fashioned way: with a new hairstyle!

The 26-year-old supermodel was seen rocking new fiery bangs in an Instagram post on Tuesday that took fans and followers by surprise.

The blunt bangs were warmly welcomed in the comments section by the fashion community including Queer Eye star Jonathan van Ness who commented, “I’m obsessed w this fringe and these looks.”

Makeup artist Grace Lee also left a prediction in the comments: “Cue EVERYONE wanting to cut their bangs!”





Hadid’s new debuted the look as part of an advertisement in which’s seen modelling a white vest and matching trousers by H&M; it remains unclear whether the bangs are permanent or just clip-ons for the shoot.

The transformation comes weeks after it was reported that Hadid had broken up with singer Malik, with whom she has a 1-year-old daughter Khai.