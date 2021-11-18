Harry Styles' mother dances with beau Olivia Wilde's kids during San Diego concert

Harry Styles' mother Anne Twist was spotted having a blast with Olivia Wilde's kids during son's San Deigo concert.
Styles, who is currently on his musical tour since September, was joined by beau Wilde and mother Anne for his Monday gig.
In the viral footage from the concert, the singer's mum was seen dancing to ‘What Makes You Beautiful’ with Olivia Wilde’s eldest child; seven-year-old Otis.
Olivia and Harry first started dating at the start of the year. The duo met on the sets of upcoming film Don’t Worry, Darling.
