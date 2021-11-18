Alia Bhatt expresses her love for sunsets, enjoys a warm evening on the beach

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt never fails to impress her millions of fans on social media with her adorable pictures and videos.

The Raazi actress, who often shares gorgeous posts and her day-to-day activities and updates, took to her Instagram handle on Thursday and posted a new video, expressing her love for sunsets.

In the shared video, the Kalank starlet can be seen enjoying a warm evening on the beach against the backdrop of a sunset. Sharing the video, she wrote, “Never met a sunset I didn’t like”.

Flaunting her brightest smiles, the 2 States actress opted for a pink maxi dress and kept her hair open. She looked super gorgeous and fresh as she posed for the camera in the video.

Many fans showered love on Alia’s post. One fan commented, “Never met an another Alia, we liked. [heart emoticon]”

On the professional front, the Gully Boy actress is currently shooting for Karan Johar’s directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. The film also star Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Apart from this, Alia has recently wrapped up the shoot of her maiden production, Darlings. She also has Brahmastra with Ranbir, Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi, and RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the pipeline.