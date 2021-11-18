Experts expose Meghan Markle’s ‘controlling gestures’ with Prince Harry: report

Meghan Markle allegedly controlling body language cues during a Commonwealth Day ceremony has come under scrutiny by experts.

This claim’s been brought forward by body language expert Jesus Enrique Rosas, on YouTube.

There, he studied Meghan's gestures and body language cues from clips taken during the 2019 Commonwealth Day ceremony.



He highlighted some of Meghan’s allegedly ‘controlling’ gestures during the engagement and curated them in a video titled Meghan’s controlling gesture exposed in rare video.

The video quotes him saying, “She is looking directly at Harry, and that is relevant, because usually, when you are going to interrupt someone that is talking, you should excuse yourself.”

“You say a simple ‘excuse me’, and establish eye contact with the other people. Meghan reaches out with her hand, touches him in the middle of his back and says a few words.”

At that moment, “Harry turns around in mid-sentence, establishes eye contact with her, and immediately stares into the void.”

While “You might say that this is just a silly face from Harry, trying to excuse himself from having to leave.”

“There’s a very good chance that Meghan interrupted Harry because she just wanted to go. It’s perfectly understandable, she being pregnant and having to attend the service for such a long time. It would not have been comfortable for her at all."

“And when a behaviour pattern repeats over time, you realise that it’s part of the person’s behaviour.”