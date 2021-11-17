Lady Gaga shares how she 'froze' during auditions

Lady Gaga successes in the acting realm was never easy.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the House of Gucci actress shared that she had a "terrible" time during her auditions back when she was a young aspiring actress.

She shared that she would just "freeze" when auditioning which would never see her with a role.

"I was terrible at auditioning. I was so bad. I could never get a role. I used to just freeze."

Gaga recalled auditioning for a LensCrafters commercial, which she didn't end up landing because she froze during it: "I would stand there and go, 'Oh my God. Ah! You gotta do this perfect. I'm not making my dad proud.' "