Lady Gaga shares how she 'froze' during auditions

Lady Gaga successes in the acting realm was never easy.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the House of Gucci actress shared that she had a "terrible" time during her auditions back when she was a young aspiring actress.
She shared that she would just "freeze" when auditioning which would never see her with a role.
"I was terrible at auditioning. I was so bad. I could never get a role. I used to just freeze."
Gaga recalled auditioning for a LensCrafters commercial, which she didn't end up landing because she froze during it: "I would stand there and go, 'Oh my God. Ah! You gotta do this perfect. I'm not making my dad proud.' "
'Tayyar ho for this epic story?!' Usman Mukhtar asks his fans
Austin Butler's 'Elvis' will hit theaters on June 24, 2022
'Momin has stayed with me,' confesses Faysal Quraishi
Abhishek Bachchan pens special note for his 'princess' Aaradhya
Akcent's Adrian Sina is taking a trip to Northern areas of Pakistan
'My mother has been bedridden for a long time and we haven't told her,' shares Bushra Ansari