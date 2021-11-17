Scott Disick does not want anything to do with Kourtney and Travis

Scott Disick greeted the couple but 'kept his distance for the majority of the night'

Scott Disick is keeping ex Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance, Travis Barker at bay, despite being with them at friend Simon Huck's wedding with Phil Riportella.



According to an insider, Scott greeted Kourtney and Travis during the festivities but "kept his distance for the majority of the night."

"He doesn't want to see Kourtney and Travis' PDA and doesn't want to engage," the source shared with E!News.

For the Flip It Like Disick star, who shares kids Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6, with Kourtney, "it's still very awkward for Scott to be around them," the source said. "But he knows he can't escape them."

The star-studded list of guests also featured Kim Kardashian, sister Khloe Kardashian, and mom Kris Jenner.

"He had a lot of friends there and was hanging with Kris and Khloe most of the night,"the source said, adding that for most of the evening, Scott was "sitting and chatting with friends and wasn't drinking or partying much."