Jake Gyllenhaal pays no attention to ‘All Too Well’, “He's ignoring all of the noise”

Jake Gyllenhaal is paying no attention to Taylor Swift’s recently released song All Too Well as he is focused on his life, reported E!
The Grammy winner allegedly detailed her past relationship with the actor in a 10-minute-long track, leaving fans wondering about Gyllenhaal’s input on Red (Taylor’s version).
However, The Guilty actor seemed unbothered by the scathing lyrics of the single.
The news outlet quotes its source, “Jake has no interest in any of it. He doesn't read gossip or pay any attention to that."
The insider also shared, “"He's living his life and focused on himself. He's ignoring all of the noise."
Meanwhile, the 40-year-old actor was spotted at Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Los Angeles on November 13. It was his first public appearance after Swift’s second re-recorded album launched.
To fans surprise, the actor seemed to be in ‘positive spirits’ as he casually chatted with his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal.
