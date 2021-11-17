Austin Butler drops his first look as Elvis Presley: Watch Clip Here

American actor Austin Butler has dropped his first look as singer Elvis Presley.

The actor, who is essaying the role of king of rock and roll, amazed audience with the teaser of his film Elvis.

The 30-year-old actor shared the first teaser of the much-anticipated cinematic experience, set to hit theaters on June 24, 2022.

"Made a little something to let you good people know we are taking care of business," wrote director Baz Luhrmann, who is known for making The Great Gatsby.

The clip also teased "TCB,"referring to Elvis' motto, "Taking Care Of Business."

Austin earlier touched upon his feelings when he was offered the role. "I’ve just got to say how profoundly honored I am that Baz has invited me on this journey with him," he said two years ago. "It's truly the privilege of a lifetime. It's gonna be an extensive exploration process."

