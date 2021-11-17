Bushra Ansari reveals her mother does not know about death of sister Sumbul Shahid

Actor Bushra Ansari is opening up about the death of her sister Sumbul Shahid and how is her family coping up after the traumatic incident.

Speaking in a recent interview, Bushra revealed that there have been number of times when she has pretended to be sister Sumbal over call with her bedridden mother.

"My mother has been bedridden for a long time and we haven't told her. We told her Sumbul went to San Francisco and there are no flights coming in due to corona," shared Bushra.

She continued, "She won't be able to take the news and even if she survives, we won't be able to see the pain she'll go through. I sound a lot like her so I call her on WhatsApp saying I'm speaking from America."

"Somedays, her attendant calls me saying that she's adamant to talk to Sumbul so I pretend to be her on the phone. My mother asks where she is and that she is sad without her," revealed the star.

Sumbul Shahid passed away in May 2021 after prolonged battle with COVID-19. She was famous for her roles in Takkay Ki Ayegi Baraat, Pani Jaisa Piyar, Dekho Chaand Aaya and more.