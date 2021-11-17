Platinum Jubilee: Latest report leaves Queen Elizabeth's supporters disappointed

Queen Elizabeth is unlikely to be seen out meeting the public again this year," said a royal correspondent on Tuesday.

Daily Express correspondent Richard Palmer said the Queen's health problems make it difficult for her aides to plan future events for her. .



"She visited more than 50 towns, cities and London boroughs on a Diamond Jubilee tour in 2012. Something similar in 2022 is unlikely," he added.

Queen Elizabeth II on Sunday missed the annual Remembrance service at the Cenotaph with a "sprained back", further stoking fears for her health after she was forced to cancel a series of engagements on medical advice.

The ceremony, honouring the sacrifice of British and Commonwealth service personnel and veterans in conflicts since World War I, had been due to be the 95-year-old monarch´s first planned public appearance since she was forced to rest.

But just hours before the solemn ceremony at the Cenotaph war memorial in central London, Buckingham Palace announced she would not attend.

"The Queen, having sprained her back, has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today´s Remembrance Sunday Service at the Cenotaph," a statement said.

"Her Majesty is disappointed that she will miss the service."

Her eldest son and heir Prince Charles -- who turned 73 on Sunday -- placed a wreath on her behalf, as he has done since 2017 after a two-minute silence.

It is only the seventh time the Queen has missed the service in almost 70 years on the throne, with the previous six due to either pregnancy or foreign visits.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson later sought to allay public fears, saying he had an audience with her on Wednesday. "She was very well," he told a news conference.

At a public event in Brixton, south London, on Thursday, one onlooker asked Prince Charles: "How is your mother?"

"She´s alright," he replied.