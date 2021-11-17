 
close
Wednesday November 17, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai discloses reason of her ‘breathe’ on Aaradhya’s 10th birthday

Aishwarya Rai said, “My Angel Aaradhya’s 10. You are the reason I breathe my Darling Aaradhya”

By Web Desk
November 17, 2021
Aishwarya Rai discloses reason of her ‘breathe’ on Aaradhya’s 10th birthday
Aishwarya Rai discloses reason of her ‘breathe’ on Aaradhya’s 10th birthday

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on Wednesday shared a glimpse of her daughter Aaradhya’s 10th birthday celebrations with a sweet note.

Taking to Instagram, the Devdas actor shared a lovely family photo, featuring herself, Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter.

She wrote in the caption “My Angel Aaradhya’s 10. You are the reason I breathe my Darling Aaradhya.”

Aishwarya Rai discloses reason of her ‘breathe’ on Aaradhya’s 10th birthday

Aishwarya continued “YOU ARE MY LIFE… MY SOUL… I LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY” along with numerous heart emojis.

Katrina Kaif and other B-town celebrities showered love on Aishwarya’s family photo.

Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan shared a glimpse into birthday celebrations of Aaradhya with a sweet note.

“Happy birthday princess! Like your mother says ‘you make the world a better place’. We love you and god bless you always.”

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek are celebrating their daughter’s big day in Maldives.