'Harry Potter' TV special release date announced

'Harry Potter' 20th anniversary TV special will be broadcast on Jan 1 on streaming platform HBO Max.
According to Reuters, "Harry Potter" stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint are reuniting with other cast members from the blockbuster film franchise for a special 20th anniversary TV retrospective.
Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid, Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix Lestrange), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), director Chris Columbus and other stars of the eight movies will join them, for "Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts" on the movie set in London where the first film was made, movie studio Warner Bros said.
The retrospective will see the cast return to the original Hogwarts boarding school sets that were featured in the first film "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone ("Philosopher's Stone" in the U.K.) released in November 2001.
The film franchise based on J.K. Rowling's stories about an orphaned boy with magical powers took in some $7.8 billion at the global box office.
