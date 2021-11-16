Paris Hilton pays tribute to sister Nicky Hilton with sweet words: See Post

Paris Hilton penned a loving tribute for her sister Nicky Hilton some days after her extravagant wedding.



Their sisterly love was showcased through their bond during the wedding as they smiled and cuddled together for photographs.

Taking to Instagram, Paris expressed her gratitude with a lengthy note for her sister stating, “Thank you so much @NickyHilton for being my Maid Of Honor. We’ve had so many special memories throughout our lives and no matter what, we’ve always stayed by each other’s sides. You’re my best friend and my sister, and I am so so grateful we got to share this moment together. Thank you for always being there for me and supporting me on my big day."





Many famed celebrities of the Hollywood industry attended the star-studded wedding ceremony of Paris and Carter Reum.

Nicky had always been a great support system for Paris no matter what happened.