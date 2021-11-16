 
November 16, 2021
'Aquaman' actress Amber Heard hits 4 million followers on Instagram

Johnny Depp is followed by more than 11 million people on the Facebook-owned app

By Web Desk
November 16, 2021
Amber Heard has crossed  4 million followers   on Instagram despite a  decline in her popularity caused by her legal battle with former husband Johnny Depp.

The "Aquaman" actress has become quite active on her  Instagram account lately as she regularly treats her fans with new pictures. 

Amber, however, doesn't allow everybody to comment on her pictures and videos. Only a handful people are permitted to write in the comments section of her Instagram posts.

She has  reached four million followers with 1115 posts while Depp  has amassed 11.4 million followers with only  18 posts on Instagram.

In July.  Amber  revealed that she welcomed a daughter in April, sharing a picture of herself with the three-month-old on social media.

Heard is also known for roles in “Justice League” and “The Rum Diary”, where she met Depp on set. The two married in 2015 but Heard filed for divorce 15 months later.

Last year, Depp lost a libel battle with a British tabloid that labelled him a “wife beater”, after a London High Court judge ruled the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star had repeatedly assaulted Heard during their relationship and put her in fear for her life.

He was refused permission to challenge the verdict by London’s Court of Appeal in March.

Separately in the United States, Depp has filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in a Virginia court over an opinion piece she wrote in The Washington Post.