Pakistan pacer Usman Shinwari announces retirement from Test cricket

Usman Khan Shinwari.

Following his recovery from a back injury, Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Usman Khan Shinwari on Tuesday announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect.



Taking to Twitter, Shinwari said: “Due to my doctors and physiotherapists' [advice] I have to leave long format to avoid such injuries in future and prolong my cricket career.”

“I am resigning from red ball,” he announced.

“Alhamdulillah I have made my comeback again from back injury and now I am absolutely fit,” he said.

Shinwari will continue playing white-ball cricket for Pakistan.

He has represented Pakistan in one Test match and played 33 first class matches. He has also played 17 ODIs and 16 T20 Internationals.





