Pakistan pacer Usman Shinwari announces retirement from Test cricket

Following his recovery from a back injury, Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Usman Khan Shinwari on Tuesday announced his retirement from Test cricket with immediate effect.
Taking to Twitter, Shinwari said: “Due to my doctors and physiotherapists' [advice] I have to leave long format to avoid such injuries in future and prolong my cricket career.”
“I am resigning from red ball,” he announced.
“Alhamdulillah I have made my comeback again from back injury and now I am absolutely fit,” he said.
Shinwari will continue playing white-ball cricket for Pakistan.
He has represented Pakistan in one Test match and played 33 first class matches. He has also played 17 ODIs and 16 T20 Internationals.
