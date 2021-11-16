Alfred Hitchcock ruined my grandmother Tippi Hedren’s career, says Dakota Johnson

Johnson says Hitchcock terrorised Hedren because she refused his sexual advances

Dakota Johnson has opened up about the abuse her grandmother Tippi Hedren faced in Hollywood, especially at the hands of celebrated director Alfred Hitchcock who she says ‘terrorized’ Hedren.

Appearing on The Hollywood Reporter’s Award Chatter podcast, Johnson said Hitchcock, who worked with Hedren in 1963’s The Birds and 1964’s Marnie, attempted to ruin Hedren’s career because she refused his advances.

“Alfred Hitchcock ruined her (Hedren) career because she didn't want to sleep with him, and he terrorized her and was never held accountable,” she said.

The 50 Shades of Grey star went on, “It's completely unacceptable for people in a position of power to wield that power over someone in a weaker position, no matter the industry."

When asked whether Hedren had reservations about her granddaughter pursuing a career in Hollywood despite her own negative experiences, Johnson stated, “She was encouraging. She's always been really honest and firm about standing up for yourself. That's what she did.”

Hedren herself has been open about the abuse she suffered in the industry. In her 2016 memoir, Tippi, she said that she was sexually abused more than once by Hitchcock, who passed away in 1980.