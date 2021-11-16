Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani reunite with Gavin Rossdale for son’s baseball game

Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani had a big family moment as they reunited with Stefani’s ex-husband Gavin Rossdale for son Apollo’s baseball game on November 14.
The match, held at Studio City, California, turned into a special one as the three big stars of music industry graced audience stands to cheer up the seven-year-old.
The couple, who got married on July 3, were also joined by the Stefani's parents for the game.
Daily Mail revealed pictures of the day, spotting the Rich Girl hit-maker donning a bright smile as she sits beside her husband.
The No Doubt songster wore a bright red jacket, adding a bit of the twist to her look with a bold red lipstick.
She paired her tracksuit with red checked shoes and gold accessories, including bracelets and rings.
