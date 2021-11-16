Video: Shoaib Malik turns singer for Sania Mirza

DUBAI: A video of Pakistan’s all-rounder Shoaib Malik singing at the birthday ceremony of her wife Sania Mirza has been making rounds on social media.



Sania Malik celebrated her 35th birthday along with his husband Shoaib Malik, their son Izhaan Mirza Malik and other family friends in Dubai on November 15. Besides others, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam was also present in the ceremony.

Sania Mirza took to Instagram to share some adorable pictures from the birthday celebration. In the photos, Sania Mirza could be seen cutting the birthday cake accompanied by his husband and son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Sharing their photo on his Twitter account, Malik extended birthday wishes to his wife. He wrote “Happy birthday Sanu.”

Meanwhile, Sania posted a message for her mother Nasima Mirza, with whom she shares her birthday. "Happy birthday mumma," she wrote. "Forever grateful for sharing my birthday with you." She added.