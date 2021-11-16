Harry Styles opens up about stepping out of his comfort zone with acting career

Everyone's favourite heartthrob Harry Styles is spilled details about how he feels being known as a singer to an actor.

While in conversation with Dazed, the former One Direction member, 27, spoke about ‘compartmentalizing’ his personal and professional life.

"I've always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life,” he said.

"I like to challenge myself and do something different and movies are definitely where I feel most out of my comfort zone," he shared.

"I'm coming from music where I don't think anyone really knows how it works, but I am somewhat in my comfort zone! But in movies, when I show up, I'm the new guy.”

“I haven't been [an actor] for a long time and that's really cool, I feel like I've learned so much and life is about learning,” he shared.

"There was a time when I was younger, and I was in the band, when I would have been afraid for everything to have stopped. I didn't necessarily know who I was if I wasn't in the band.”

“Now, the idea of people going, 'We don't like your music anymore, go away' doesn't scare me. I think there was a time when it did. It gives me the freedom to kind of go, 'Great!'”

“I'm not working from a place of fear. I'm working from a place of wanting to work stuff out, and try different things,” he added.

"It really is the first opportunity where I felt like I had time to take it in since leaving home, to be honest,” he continued.

“So, going forward, I'm just going to take things in as they're happening — how nice some of those things are, how not nice some of those things are — and observe them,” Styles said.

“When we get back to some semblance of normality, I will check in with parts of myself and make sure I don't lose myself again and get pulled back in,” he added.