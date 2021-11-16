Meghan Markle accused of weaving plans for takeover as ‘most famous princess in the world’

Meghan Markle recently came under fire for trying to become the ‘most famous princess in the world’ with her political moves.



Calvin Robinson made this claim while speaking to Sky News and was also quoted saying, “We saw, only this week, they were at an event and they introduced themselves as royalty.”

“The Royal Family need to say: ‘if you’re going to be political if you’re going to keep selling yourselves to Netflix and Disney and all of the Hollywood industry, you need to take away the titles’.”

“It’s not just a British institution, it’s a global institution... I think we’re all being pulled down by Meghan Markle’s plan to become the most famous princess in the world.”