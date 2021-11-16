Meghan Markle calls out the ‘toxicity’ of tabloids: ‘Need a mental health warning label

Meghan Markle recently hit back against tabloids claiming they need to ‘issue mental health warnings’ for every release, to protect the psyche of every reader.
She made this claim on The New York Times DealBook Online Summit.
The entire conversation arose once Andrew Ross Sorkin, DealBook editor and founder, asked the royal what it’s been like as a ‘boss’.
In response, the royal admitted, "Well, first I would urge you not to read tabloids because I don't think that that's healthy for anyone.”
Before concluding she added a swipe and claimed, "Hopefully, one day they come with a warning label like cigarettes do, like, 'This is toxic for your mental health.'"
