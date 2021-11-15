Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur wants to be a bad guy after 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Saif Ali Khan got candid about his son, Taimur’s reaction to his mega-hit film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, leaving fans surprised.
The Kal Ho Na Ho actor played the main antagonist in the movie which not only impressed fans and critics but also received an interesting input from the little munchkin.
While talking to Rani Mukerji, the Race star revealed that the 4-year-old star kid decided to be the bad guy after watching the film.
The father of four said, “Taimur is a bit like picking up fake swords and chasing people violently after Tanhaji. I have no idea what we are doing, just hoping for the best.”
“I keep saying this is the good guy, this is what the role, this is what it should be, he is like, ‘No, I want to be the bad guy and I want to rob the bank and I want to steal everyone’s money”. Then I hand over to his mother and say ‘Please sort this out!’,” Khan added.
On the work front, the Hum Tum actor is gearing up to win over fans’ hearts with an amazing performance in his upcoming film, Banty Aur Babli 2.
The film is slated to hit theatres on November 19.
'I borrowed some of her shells for the video,' shares Bilal Maqsood
'Off to Hunza to promote tourism in Pakistan,' announces Adrian Sina
Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa have been dating since 2010.
'I think Mahira is beautiful and we like her,' says Ali Safina
'Making her laugh fills my heart with happiness,' says Rani Mukherjee
The heir apparent will have the opportunity to pick a new name for himself once he assumes power