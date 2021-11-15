SZA stops mid-show to check on a fainted fan, references Astroworld deaths

SZA stopped her concert in Salt Lake City on Thursday night as a person in the audience passed out mid-show.

The Broken Clocks singer, who also performed at the Astroworld music festival just hours before the tragic incident, halted her performance to call for water for the fan.

SZA also went on addressing the November 5 mass causality, stating, “Yes, I have played concerts where people have passed out before.”

"And it’s like, somebody said, 'People pass out all the time, blah, blah, blah.' But people don’t die at concerts all the time."

"None of us should ever, like don’t ever forget that," the 32-year-old added.

The songster also reflected on how the tragic incident has affected her.

"Some things end up shifting and shaping the way you do (expletive) forever. And that’s a good thing," she added.