DUBAI: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been named as the captain of the Official ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Upstox Most Valuable Team of the Tournament.



The announcement was made by the International Cricket Council (ICC) Monday after Australia won the maiden T20 World Cup title. This is for the first time that no Indian cricketer is included in the squad announced by the cricket governing body.

Players from champions Australia, runners-up New Zealand, England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa feature in the team selected on the basis of performances in the world cup.

Opening batter David Warner, leg-spinner Adam Zampa and seamer Josh Hazlewood all make the cut for Australia after helping steer their side to their first-ever T20 World Cup title.

There are also spots for England ace Jos Buttler as wicketkeeper, Pakistan’s Babar Azam as captain, New Zealand left-armer Trent Boult and Sri Lanka star Wanindu Hasaranga – the tournament’s leading wicket-taker – in the line-up.

The side was pulled together by a selection panel featuring commentators, former international players and journalists Ian Bishop (Convenor), Natalie Germanos, Shane Watson, Lawrence Booth - of Wisden, the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday - and Shahid Hashmi of Agence France Presse.

Commenting on the team, Ian Bishop said: “As with any team selection there will be varying opinions, and robust discussion on the final composition of the squad. The panel respects that, and we encourage the strong debate that will ensue.”

He said that this team was incredibly difficult to select over such a highly competitive tournament and the selections were based predominantly on the Super 12 onward to the final.

The team of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 (in batting order) is:

David Warner (Australia) – 289 runs at 48.16 Jos Buttler (wk) (England) – 269 runs at 89.66, five dismissals Babar Azam (Captain, Pakistan) – 303 runs at 60.60 Charith Asalanka (Sri Lanka) – 231 runs at 46.20 Aiden Markram (South Africa) – 162 runs at 54.00 Moeen Ali (England) – 92 runs at strike rate of 131.42, seven wickets at 11 Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) – 16 wickets at 9.75 Adam Zampa (Australia) – 13 wickets at 12.07 Josh Hazlewood (Australia) – 11 wickets at 15.90 Trent Boult (New Zealand) – 13 wickets at 13.30 Anrich Nortje (South Africa) – nine wickets at 11.55

12th: Shaheen Afridi – seven wickets at 24.14

Captaining the side at No.3 is Pakistan skipper Babar, who was the only batter to break the 300-run barrier throughout the duration of the competition.

His 68 not out against old rivals India powered Pakistan to a memorable 10-wicket victory, while three further half-centuries in the Super 12 stages helped book his team’s slot in the semi-final against Australia.

And while they were unable to battle past Aaron Finch’s outfit, Babar helped himself to 39 in the first innings to finish his campaign in typically consistent fashion.

Taking his place as 12th man is Pakistan prodigy Shaheen Afridi, who started his tournament in style with a blistering new ball spell against old foes India.

Afridi, 21, removed the talismanic top three trio of Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and captain Virat Kohli to end with figures of three for 31 and lay the foundations for a memorable victory.

The left-arm pacer finished the tournament with seven wickets at 24.14 and will no doubt continue to star at multiple more ICC World Cup events throughout an exciting future career.