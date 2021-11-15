MTV EMAs 2021 winners list: BTS, Ed Sheeran win top honours

The 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards were held on Sunday and the star-studded ceremony was hosted by Saweetie. Some of the biggest global superstars came together for a celebration of music held at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, for a night of big performances and exciting wins.

The popular K-Pop band BTS dominated the ceremony with most wins. Ed Sheeran bagged major wins as he took home the Best Artists and Best Song honours.

The event also saw some stunning performances from artists such as OneRepublic, Maluma, Imagine Dragons, Måneskin, Griff and Girl in Red. Also, Yungblud closed the night with a performance of his latest single Fleabag.

Take a look at the winner's list of EMA Awards 2021 below:

Best Artist

Ed Sheeran

Best Pop

BTS

Best Song

Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”

Best Video

Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Best Collaboration

Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More

Best New Artist

Saweetie

Best Electronic

David Guetta

Best Rock

Måneskin

Best Alternative

YUNGBLUD

Best Latin

Maluma

Best Hip Hop

Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS

Best Group

BTS

Best Push

Olivia Rodrigo

Biggest Fans

BTS

Video for Good

Billie Eilish – Your Power

2021 MTV EMA LOCAL ACT WINNERS

Best Australian Act

Ruel



Best Brazilian Act

Manu Gavassi

Best Canadian Act

Johnny Orlando

Best Hungarian Act

Azahriah



Best India Act

DIVINE

Best Korea Act

Aespa



Best Spanish Act

Aitana



Best U.K. & Ireland Act

Little Mix



Best U.S. Act

Taylor Swift