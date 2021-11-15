MTV EMAs 2021 winners list: BTS, Ed Sheeran win top honours

The 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards were held on Sunday and the star-studded ceremony was hosted by Saweetie. Some of the biggest global superstars came together for a celebration of music held at Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Hungary, for a night of big performances and exciting wins.
The popular K-Pop band BTS dominated the ceremony with most wins. Ed Sheeran bagged major wins as he took home the Best Artists and Best Song honours.
The event also saw some stunning performances from artists such as OneRepublic, Maluma, Imagine Dragons, Måneskin, Griff and Girl in Red. Also, Yungblud closed the night with a performance of his latest single Fleabag.
Take a look at the winner's list of EMA Awards 2021 below:
Best Artist
Ed Sheeran
Best Pop
BTS
Best Song
Ed Sheeran – “Bad Habits”
Best Video
Lil Nas X – MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
Best Collaboration
Doja Cat ft. SZA – Kiss Me More
Best New Artist
Saweetie
Best Electronic
David Guetta
Best Rock
Måneskin
Best Alternative
YUNGBLUD
Best Latin
Maluma
Best Hip Hop
Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop
BTS
Best Group
BTS
Best Push
Olivia Rodrigo
Biggest Fans
BTS
Video for Good
Billie Eilish – Your Power
2021 MTV EMA LOCAL ACT WINNERS
Best Australian Act
Ruel
Best Brazilian Act
Manu Gavassi
Best Canadian Act
Johnny Orlando
Best Hungarian Act
Azahriah
Best India Act
DIVINE
Best Korea Act
Aespa
Best Spanish Act
Aitana
Best U.K. & Ireland Act
Little Mix
Best U.S. Act
Taylor Swift
