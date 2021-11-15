Boris Johnson shares rare update over Queen Elizabeth’s health woes

Boris Johnson has provided royal fans and concerned citizens another update regarding Queen Elizabeth’s health.
The announcement regarding the Queen’s health was presented by Boris Johnson during his press conference at Downing Street.
There he was quoted saying, "I know that everybody will be wanting to offer their best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen."
" I just wanted to reassure everybody by saying that I did see the Queen for an audience last week on Wednesday in Windsor and she's very well. It shouldn't need saying but I just wanted to say it anyway."
This news comes shortly after rumours of her untimely demise started circulating around social media. All due to her absence from the Remembrance Day celebrations.
Dwayne Johnson gushes over the ‘earth shattering’ opening day record of Red Notice
Gun handling rules on Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ dubbed ‘green’ and ‘immature’ by crew members
Travis Scott’s former victim from 2017 incident ‘tremendous sadness’ over Astroworld tragedy
Olivia Munn is currently facing a major lawsuit regarding the ‘wrongful death’ of her contractor
Courteney stuns in a pinstripe trouser suit she sported over a green sweater
Directed by Oscar-winner Chloe Zhao, "Eternals" stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Gemma Chan in...