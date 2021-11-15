Queen's health: Piers Morgan puts royal fans in confusion

Piers Morgan has put royal fans in confusion as he claimed there's 'something we're not being told about the Queen's health'.

Morgan said he "hoped" he was wrong as he commented on Buckingham Palace's announcement that Her Majesty has a "sprained back".

Morgan took to Twitter and shared a BBC article announcing the Monarch wouldn't be present at the Cenotaph today, writing alongside it: "There's something we're not being told about the Queen's health, it's clearly a more serious situation than the Palace is saying."

TV presenter and writer Morgan shared his concerns about the Queen's health after she pulled out of Remembrance service.

The Remembrance Sunday service would have been the monarch's first public duty since her hospital stay last month, but shortly before the service was set to take place Buckingham Palace released a statement.

The statement said: "The Queen, having sprained her back has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph."

After the Palace's statement, royal fans took to social media and shared messages of support for the Queen and wished her a speedy recovery.