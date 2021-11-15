Queen's health: Piers Morgan puts royal fans in confusion

Piers Morgan has put royal fans in confusion as he claimed there's 'something we're not being told about the Queen's health'.
Morgan said he "hoped" he was wrong as he commented on Buckingham Palace's announcement that Her Majesty has a "sprained back".
Morgan took to Twitter and shared a BBC article announcing the Monarch wouldn't be present at the Cenotaph today, writing alongside it: "There's something we're not being told about the Queen's health, it's clearly a more serious situation than the Palace is saying."
TV presenter and writer Morgan shared his concerns about the Queen's health after she pulled out of Remembrance service.
The Remembrance Sunday service would have been the monarch's first public duty since her hospital stay last month, but shortly before the service was set to take place Buckingham Palace released a statement.
The statement said: "The Queen, having sprained her back has decided this morning with great regret that she will not be able to attend today's Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph."
After the Palace's statement, royal fans took to social media and shared messages of support for the Queen and wished her a speedy recovery.
Prince William reportedly blamed Camilla from having a "broken home"
Gigi Hadid's sister Bella Hadid sizzles in animal print bikini with sunglasses and red cowboy hat
Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival saw a major crush which left nine dead with 300 injured
The Queen "with great regret" will not be a part of Remembrance Sunday
Selena Gomez, after excelling as a musician, is now onto new endeavours
Kangana Ranaut kicks off Sunday morning with a wide smile as she pampers a horse