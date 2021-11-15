Travis Scott’s 2017 paralyzed victim speaks out after Astroworld tragedy: ‘If only he’d learned’

Travis Scott’s paralyzed victim from a 2017 tragedy speaks out over Astroworld tragedy expresses “tremendous sadness”.

The victim, Kyle Green’s thoughts have been conveyed by his attorney Howard Hershenhorn.

During Mr Hershenhorn’s statement to Fox News he explained, "[Kyle] was so upset and saddened by this horrible human tragedy.”

"He was even angry because this all could’ve been prevented if Travis Scott had learned his lessons from the past, which unfortunately he did not.”

“And so the sadness has been mixed with a great deal of anger because Kyle is fully familiar with Travis’ past escapades. Travis could have avoided this senseless tragedy."