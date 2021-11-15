Courteney Cox turns heads as she appears with her beau Johnny McDaid at a party in London

'Friends' star Courteney Cox stole limelight as she appeared with her Snow Patrol rocker beau Johnny McDaid at London film screening on Saturday.



The two looked smitten with each other as they joined singer Natasha Bedingfield for a special screening of Sophie & The Baron at Sea Containers, London.

The 57-year-old star and her beau cosied up for a sweet picture as they posed at the star-studded event.

Courteney stunned in a pinstripe trouser suit she sported over a green sweater at the event. The charming actress wore her tresses in soft waves and sported a radiant palette of make-up.



On the other hands, Johnny smashed in a denim shirt, trousers and fitted coat as he embraced his love. 39-year-old singer Natasha Bedingfield wowed in a glittering hand print jumpsuit as she posed with Courteney and filmmaker Sophie Kipner.