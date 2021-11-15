Courteney Cox turns heads as she appears with her beau Johnny McDaid at a party in London

'Friends' star Courteney Cox stole limelight as she appeared with her Snow Patrol rocker beau Johnny McDaid at London film screening on Saturday.
The two looked smitten with each other as they joined singer Natasha Bedingfield for a special screening of Sophie & The Baron at Sea Containers, London.
The 57-year-old star and her beau cosied up for a sweet picture as they posed at the star-studded event.
Courteney stunned in a pinstripe trouser suit she sported over a green sweater at the event. The charming actress wore her tresses in soft waves and sported a radiant palette of make-up.
On the other hands, Johnny smashed in a denim shirt, trousers and fitted coat as he embraced his love. 39-year-old singer Natasha Bedingfield wowed in a glittering hand print jumpsuit as she posed with Courteney and filmmaker Sophie Kipner.
Prince William reportedly blamed Camilla from having a "broken home"
Gigi Hadid's sister Bella Hadid sizzles in animal print bikini with sunglasses and red cowboy hat
Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival saw a major crush which left nine dead with 300 injured
The Queen "with great regret" will not be a part of Remembrance Sunday
Selena Gomez, after excelling as a musician, is now onto new endeavours
Kangana Ranaut kicks off Sunday morning with a wide smile as she pampers a horse