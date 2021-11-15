Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's latest pics spark wedding rumours

Kourtney Kardashian's new snaps with her fiance Travis Barker sparked wedding rumours as they were really couple goals.



The Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star and her American musician beau turned heads as they attended the friends' wedding in a stylish way on Saturday.

As soon Kourtney shared the pic to Instagram, her excited fans responded as the lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony

The Blink-182 drummer, who ruled Kourtney's heart, looked dashing in a black tuxedo, while princess of his heart Kourtney also left fans in awe with her graceful style in a cut-out sleek black gown.



The 43-year-old Poosh founder captioned the post: "Going to the chapel @simonhuck @piptherip".



Meanwhile, Barker's post cleared the air as he wrote: "Our turn next." Otherwise, fans were getting excited and congratulating the couple.

Undoubtedly, Barker and Kardashian - who have been in news since they made their whirlpool romance public, are seemingly planning for their big day.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker would reportedly make a big announcement soon about their wedding plans.