Paris Hilton, Carter Reum celebrate wedding with neon carnival party

Sunday November 14, 2021
Paris Hilton's carnival featured treats including lemonade, funnel cakes and hot dogs

By Web Desk
November 14, 2021
American TV personality Paris Hilton is throwing a special party after wedding with boyfriend Carter Reum.

The 40-year-old reality star, who tied the knot with Reum on Thursday in Los Angeles, arrived at the Santa Monica Pier on Friday for a post-wedding bash.

The carnival featured treats including lemonade, funnel cakes and hot dogs, plus Hilton-themed games, a ferris wheel, a DJ, and performers,

"Best wedding weekend ever," wrote the blushing bride in her Instagram Stories.

For her party on the pier, Hilton slipped into a neon pink dress featuring a sequined mesh top and a tulle skirt. Hilton accessorized her look with sparkly heart-shaped shades, and, of course, a pink veil.

Reum on the other hand, coordinated sported a navy tracksuit with a hot pink sweatshirt underneath. 