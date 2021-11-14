Here’s how Taylor Swift roped in Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink for ‘All Too Well’

Swift says she had no one except O’Brien and Sink in mind for the new 'All Too Well' video

Taylor Swift says she had no one except actors Dylan O’Brien and Sadie Sink in mind for her new music video for the extended version of her song All Too Well.

Swift specifically picked out Teen Wolf’s O’Brien and Stranger Things’ Sink to play the angst-filled lovers in the short, which she wrote and directed herself.

The Red singer told E! News Daily Pop, “They had the song before anyone else had the song and when they said yes, I was so elated because I didn't have backups in mind."

“I got their numbers and sent them text messages and I had already created an entire treatment and script and like, visual kind of references of what I wanted to do,” she said at the New York premiere of the new All Too Well.

“I wanted to have everything ready, like, this is my DP, this is who we are using for set design, this is who we are using for editing, and this is the producer. I wanted them to know all of the information so they could make a choice and sent them the song."

It seems the actors were just as excited for the project as Swift herself.

“I didn't know Taylor knew who I was at all. I've been a fan of hers for a long time… So yeah, it was like an automatic yes,” O’Brien said.

The new 10-minute version of the song appears on Swift’s re-recorded version of her 2012 album Red, which was re-released on Friday, November 12.