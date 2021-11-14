Jonathan Majors talks about working with Idris Elba: 'It Humbles You!'

Jonathan Majors is making waves with his Saturday Night Live hosting debut as he fronted a hilarious evening with Idris Elba and Taylor Swift.

As the show started, Majors had a monologue prepared to introduce his guests during which he reflected on his experience of working with Elba in The Harder They Fall.

Viewers burst into laughter when the Loki actor joked about the drawbacks of working with the Luther star.

He said, “It was fun filming that movie, but if you ever want to feel bad about how you look, definitely spend two months standing right next to Idris Elba! It humbles you!"

The Lovecraft Country actor also opened up on growing up as ‘military brat’.

He shared, “My father was in the Air Force, my mother was a pastor, so hallelujah, and I moved around a lot.”

“That experience, it taught me a lot."

The 32-year-old actor continued. "It taught me that work hard, if you trust the plan great things can happen.”