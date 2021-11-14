Kirsten Dunst opens up about ‘extreme’ pay gap on 'Spider-Man'

Kirsten Dunst has said that the pay gap between her and co-star Tobey Maguire was ‘extreme’ on the early aughts superhero trilogy Spider-Man.
Talking to The Independent, Dunst shared that despite being top-billed for the role, the compensation she received for playing Spider-Man’s love interest Mary Jane Watson was considerably less than what Maguire’s eponymous character got.
"The pay disparity between me and Spider-Man was very extreme. I didn't even think about it. I was just like, 'Oh yeah, Tobey [Maguire] is playing Spider-Man,'” said Dunst.
She went on to quip, "But you know who was on the cover of the second Spider-Man poster? Spider-Man and ME."
This isn’t the first time Dunst has talked openly about wage disparity in Hollywood, telling Variety in 2017, “Because I was young, I thought, 'Oh wow, I'm getting paid a lot of money for the Spider-Man movies.' But definitely, the men were getting paid more.”
While it is unknown how much Dunst made for her role as MJ, Variety has earlier reported that Maguire received $4 million for the first film before settling for $17.5 million for the sequel.
Taylor Swift thanks fans for helping her make Taylor’s Version of Red a reality
Adele weighs in on the origin story of her song ‘Hold On’ during a candid interview
Twilight’s Taylor Lautner announces his engagement to Tay Dome
Sources reveal Britney Spears is rejoicing at the end of her conservatorship
Kim Kardashian pokes fun at her three divorces in candid engagement day toast for close pal Simon Huck
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet Afghan refugees in US