Kim Kardashian jokes about failed marriages for Paris Hilton's wedding toast

American TV personality Kim Kardashian is joking about her failed marriages for BFF Paris Hilton's wedding toast.
The 41-year-old, who slipped into a royal blue dress and sparkling earrings for the event, talked about the last 'gay' wedding she attended.
"It’s honestly so nice to be here for a gay wedding. I mean, I haven’t been to one since my second wedding," said Kim, receiving a laughter from the crowd.
She continued, "I was a little bit confused because I haven’t really figured out this marriage thing myself, so I don’t know what kind of advice … I’m gonna give to you guys tonight."
Kardashian married second husband, Kris Humphries, in 2011. The duo separated only after 72 days of tying the knot separating.
Taylor Swift thanks fans for helping her make Taylor’s Version of Red a reality
Adele weighs in on the origin story of her song ‘Hold On’ during a candid interview
Twilight’s Taylor Lautner announces his engagement to Tay Dome
Sources reveal Britney Spears is rejoicing at the end of her conservatorship
Kim Kardashian pokes fun at her three divorces in candid engagement day toast for close pal Simon Huck
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex meet Afghan refugees in US