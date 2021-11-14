 
Sunday November 14, 2021
By Web Desk
November 14, 2021
Kim Kardashian jokes about failed marriages for Paris Hilton's wedding toast

American TV personality Kim Kardashian is joking about her failed marriages for BFF Paris Hilton's wedding toast.

The 41-year-old, who slipped into a royal blue dress and sparkling earrings for the event, talked about the last 'gay' wedding she attended.

"It’s honestly so nice to be here for a gay wedding. I mean, I haven’t been to one since my second wedding," said Kim, receiving a laughter  from the crowd.

She continued, "I was a little bit confused because I haven’t really figured out this marriage thing myself, so I don’t know what kind of advice … I’m gonna give to you guys tonight."

Kardashian married second husband, Kris Humphries, in 2011. The duo separated only after 72 days of tying the knot separating.