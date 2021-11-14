Camilla ‘utterly frustrated’ by false myths around Prince Charles: report

File Footage

Duchess Camilla is reportedly “frustrated” and “enraged” over the ‘unchallenged myths’ that surround Prince Charles.



This claim has been made by royal expert Richard Kay and during an interview with Express UK.

There he addressed the “unchallenged” and utterly “frustrating” myths about Prince Charles which Duchess Camilla faces.

He revealed, "It was at Camilla’s urging – some seven years after their Windsor Castle wedding – that the prince decided to finally correct a few of the myths that have grown up around him.”

"Of these the most eccentric was that at breakfast, seven eggs each boiled to a different degree of softness were set before him so that he could choose the one with the right consistency.”

"While hardly the most egregious of fables, she was frustrated that this and other misleading beliefs about the man she loves were allowed to remain unchallenged."