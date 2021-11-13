Asim Azhar revisits track 'Mein Hon Sitara' to celebrate Pakistan cricket team

Singer Asim Azhar is paying ode to Pakistani cricket heroes after the end of the team's T20 World Cup journey.
On Thursday, the Men in Green lost the much-awaited semi-final against Australia and left the nation grief-stricken. To uplift their spirits, singer Asim Azhar has now has turned to his Instagram to share a fan-edit version of one of his songs Mein Hon Sitara.
Lyrics of the Azhar's song speak about the will and power of Babar Azam and team and encourage the country to gear up for further victories.
"We are always by your side, boys! Pakistan loves you," captioned Asim alongside the song.
Take a look:
