‘Radhe Shyam’: First single of Prabhas, Pooja Hegde starrer to unveil soon

New updates on Pooja Hegde’s and Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam revealed.



Radhe Shyam is one of the most anticipated films of 2022 which features Prabhas in the lead role along with heroine Pooja Hegde.

The film’s production house UV Creations took to their IG handle to announce the release date of their first single ,"The wait is over! Get ready for the #FirstRadheShyamSong to dominate your playlist! #RadheShyam Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja."

Fans were excited on hearing the new update as they had been eagerly waiting for its release.

For the unversed, Radhe Shyam is a budget romantic drama dubbed in different versions.

Radhe Shyam will be premiered worldwide on January 14 on the occasion of Sankranti.