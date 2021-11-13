Katrina Kaif shares her past misconceptions about beauty: 'There is just one kind of beauty'

Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif is detailing how her perception of beaut changed over the years.

Speaking to Cosmopoliton on the second anniversary of her makeup label Kay Beauty, Katrina shared that growing up, she always thought of herself less appealing as per societal standards.

“I grew up thinking that there is just one kind of beauty—it was what you saw in the magazines, and if you didn’t conform to that, then you didn’t cut it. I used to be rather conscious about the way I looked because I felt like I didn’t quite fit in. Today, people might find that admission a little strange, but back then, I felt that there were things about my features that were not ‘perfect’. I realise now that I was the one putting this pressure on myself,” she said.

Sharing the message she wants to spread from her beauty brand, Katrina urged fans that it is important for them to feel comfortable in their skin.

“And I’m not searching for people who look ‘different’, I just realise that each and every single person in the world is different. There is no one type of beauty—no specific skin tone or shape or features…every single person is unique and that's what I want to show,” she said.