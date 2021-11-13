‘Ertugrul’ star Turgut Alp ‘grateful’ to Pakistani fans for love

Turkish star Cengiz Coşkun, who is best known as Turgut Alp, has said that it was a pleasure for him visiting Pakistan.
Cengiz, who essays the role of Turgut Alp in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, also expressed his gratitude to the Pakistani fans for their warm welcome and love.
Taking to Instagram, Cengiz aka Turgut Alp shared stunning photos from his Karachi visit and said, “I want to say thank you #Pakistan for your warm, precious, impressive love and appreciation.”
“I am grateful for every moment that I spent there and for every person that I meet in this journey.
“Thank you all for making me felt like home...İt was a pleasure for me visiting Pakistan. Hope to see you soon again,” he concluded.
Cengiz Coşkun and Nurettin Sönmez (Bamsi) visited Karachi, Pakistan last week for their project with a local brand.
