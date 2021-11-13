Anushka Sharma reveals she was worried about ‘hating’ her post-pregnancy body

Bollywood actress and producer Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her first child, daughter Vamika, with husband Virat Kohli in January, recently opened up about her fears regarding the notions of beauty standards for women after pregnancy and child birth.

In a recent interview with Grazia, the Sultan famed actress shared, "Only a week ago, I was telling a friend how afraid I was because of this pressure that's thrust upon women to look a certain way, even before they become mothers, before they get pregnant, and definitely after they've had a baby. Despite being somebody who is fairly self-aware, I was worried. I kept thinking - am I going to hate my body?"

The starlet also added that she is more ‘comfortable’ in her skin than she was ever before. "I've realised that it's a state of mind, it has nothing to do with how you look," she said.

"My body's not as it used to be; it's not as toned as it was. And I'm working towards it because I like to be fit. Having said that, I am so much more comfortable in my skin today than I was before, even when I had that perfect body," continued the Pk star.

Anushka, who marked her blockbuster debut in Bollywood with 2008 release Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi opposite Shah Rukh Khan, further added that overcoming her insecurities has been the most empowering feeling.

She continued, "I'd never want my daughter to grow up with that sense of lacking that we're always made to feel as women. Ultimately, it's all about perspective. The girl who has the 'perfect' body can still not feel great while the girl who doesn't have a body that aligns with societal beauty standards can still, be immensely confident."

On the professional front, Anushka, 33, was last seen in the 2018 film Zero, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Earlier this year, the actress announced her next project as a producer - a Netflix original series titled Mai.