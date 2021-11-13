Prince Charles found calling Princess Diana ‘an idiot’ in resurfaced clips

Prince Charles recently came under fire for calling Princess Diana ‘an idiot’ in a series of unearthed clips.



Royal commentator Rachel Bowie made this claim while speaking on the Royally Obsessed podcast.

There she was quoted saying, "He was very frustrated the only thing the media cared about was Diana and John Travolta."



At the time, Prince Charles responded to questions of Princess Diana’s dance by saying, "I'm not a glove puppet so I can't answer, I'm afraid.”

"I think you enjoyed it, didn't you darling? She would be an idiot if she didn't enjoy dancing with John Travolta, wouldn't she?"

Before concluding she questioned the prince’s motives and added, "I feel like it's so biting to hear him say the word idiot. She looked very uncomfortable as well."