Prince Charles found calling Princess Diana ‘an idiot’ in resurfaced clips

Prince Charles recently came under fire for calling Princess Diana ‘an idiot’ in a series of unearthed clips.
Royal commentator Rachel Bowie made this claim while speaking on the Royally Obsessed podcast.
There she was quoted saying, "He was very frustrated the only thing the media cared about was Diana and John Travolta."
At the time, Prince Charles responded to questions of Princess Diana’s dance by saying, "I'm not a glove puppet so I can't answer, I'm afraid.”
"I think you enjoyed it, didn't you darling? She would be an idiot if she didn't enjoy dancing with John Travolta, wouldn't she?"
Before concluding she questioned the prince’s motives and added, "I feel like it's so biting to hear him say the word idiot. She looked very uncomfortable as well."
Kanye West pays homage to late mother Donda
Shahid Kapoor dropped a glimpse into his new project, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, on Twitter.
Taylor Swift made a stellar appearance on 'Late Night with Seth Meyers' in Revenge dress
Ryan Reynolds revealed that he is taking a break from making movies until summer next year
Travis Scott's Astroworld festival saw a crush where nine people died with many injured
Lady Gaga shares that she kept in character for nine months for House of Gucci