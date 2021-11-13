Travis Scott’ ‘had no idea’ the Astroworld concert became a 'mass casualty event'

Lawyers have come forward with an update regarding the ‘mass casualty event’ which Travis Scott was unaware of, till the following day.

Legal attorney Edwin F. McPherson presented these details to Good Morning America.

There he was quoted saying, "In fact, I think we have seen footage of police half an hour later, just walking about and not looking like it was a mass casualty event, but clearly, the important thing is that never got to Travis, that never got to Travis' crew.”

"He's up there trying to perform. He does not have any ability to know what's going on down below, certainly on a mass level."

"Travis didn't really understand the full effect of everything until the next morning, truly. He did not know what was going on."

"There was obviously a systemic breakdown" at the concert "that we really need to get to the bottom of before we start pointing fingers at anyone.”

"Travis as an artist has really grown up a lot. I've spoken personally to him about this and he really didn't understand the magnitude of his power up on the stage, I think, as a young performer and he has really matured over the years."

Before concluding he added, "That's why when he saw something specific, he told security to get over there and when he saw other things that were specific he made sure somebody went to help.”