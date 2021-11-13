Taylor Swift sheds light on the emotional origins of ‘All Too Well’

Singer and songwriter Taylor Swift recently wore her heart on her sleeve and shed some light on the emotional origins of her All Too Well single.

The singer weighed in on it all on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

There she was quoted saying, I showed up for rehearsals and I just was really upset, and sad, and everybody could tell, it was really, like, not fun to be around me that day."

"So I started playing guitar and just kind of playing the same four chords over and over again. And I just started, kind of, the band sort of joined in, and I started ad-libbing what I was going through, and what I was feeling, and it went on, and the song kept building and building and building in intensity, and the song just went on for about, you know, 10 to 15 minutes of us doing this."

She also went on to say, "At the time I was, like, honestly, really sad. Cause I'd actually gone through, you know, the stuff that I had sung about. But this time, I've got sunglasses on and a mojito and just, like, it's chill this time.”

Before concluding she also added, “It's really nice to be able to put this album out and not be sad not be, like, taking breaks in between interviews to cry. I'm telling you, it's much better this way."